Playing in their first Great American Conference road matchup of the season, the Southern Arkansas University volleyball team took the University of Arkansas Monticello to five sets, but fell 3-2 (22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 12-15).
Despite leading both teams in points (74), kills (59), aces (7), assists (55), and digs (92), SAU was unable to pull out the win in the fifth set. The two teams traded set wins to start the match, as both sets were neck and neck with neither team able to make large runs to pull ahead.
Southern Arkansas fell behind early to start set three at 8-4, but the Muleriders quickly had an answer as they used a 9-3 run to pull ahead of UAM. SAU was able to pull out the set win and fight off UAM who pulled within one point late in the set.
The fourth set saw SAU jump out to an early 6-2 lead, but UAM responded and cut the deficit in half as they clawed their way back. Tied at 18, UAM would use a 7-3 run to close out the set for the win. UAM started the fifth set with a 5-1 run, but the Muleriders would not be denied until the end as they cut the score to one at 13-12, but could not hang on in the end as UAM was able to close it out for the match win.
Victoria White led both teams with 19 kills, followed by Landry Rogers and Isla Olivas who each tallied 11. Morgan Schuster collected a game high 49 assists, while Samantha Still also recorded a game high with 31 digs.
Abby Bermudez finished with four blocks and three aces, while Olivas collected three blocks in the contest.
Southern Arkansas will return to the court this Thursday when it hosts Arkansas Tech University at 6 p.m.