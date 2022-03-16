The Great American Conference announced the Baseball Weekly awards for the sixth week of the 2022 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Kade Self and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Reid Rice shared Player of the Week while Henderson State’s Spencer Taack garnered Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kade Self, Oklahoma Baptist, DH/OF, Jr., Shawnee, Oklahoma
Self found great success against East Central as he went 9-for-17 with four home runs and 16 RBI. He entered the series with the Tigers with eight RBI on the year. In game one, he opened the scoring with a home run and won the game with a home run in the top of the ninth. He hit a grand slam and a three-run home run in game two. He doubled and tripled in the finale.
Reid Rice, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 1B, So., Keller, Texas
Rice moved into the GAC lead for home runs with 13 after he hit five in the Savage Storm’s series against Northwestern Oklahoma State. After hitting a solo home run in game one, he hit two in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader. He ended the 11-1 win with a three-run eighth inning home run. He hit two-run home runs in each of his first two at bats of game two.
GAC BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Spencer Taack, Henderson State, SP, Sr., Dallas, Texas
Taack improved to 5-0 as he limited Harding to three hits over his 7.0 innings of work in Henderson State’s 4-0 victory. He struck out four and walked only one. He lowered his ERA to 2.78, the second-best mark in the conference. The win represented the Reddies’ 20th-straight at Clyde Berry Field.
Southern Arkansas University players nominated were Brandon Nicoll, 3B, and Jacob Womack, SP.