ARKADELPHIA – The Southern Arkansas women's tennis team dismissed their second foe of the season Saturday in Arkadelphia as Greg Owen's Muleriders defeated Henderson State with a 6-1 decision.
Southern Arkansas extended its win streak against Henderson to three games with the non-conference victory.
The doubles team of Lena Milosevic and Annika Berrendorf created a lead for the Muleriders with a 6-1 win over HSU's Kristina Kozlova and Jenna Bohnert at doubles No. 2 which allowed Kalley Smith and Greta Wallin to claim the point with a 7-5 win at doubles No. 1.
In singles action, the Muleriders (2-2) won at lines one, two, three, five and six. Roy was victorious at No. 1 with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 decision against Mulan Kamoe. Milosevic took care of Kristina Kozlova in a 2-6, 7-4, 10-7 tie breaker to claim the win at No. 2. Berrendorf put away Marianna Murica at No. 3 with a 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 decision. Wallin won 6-1 in straight sets to claim No. 5 from Balakrishnan. Serpukhova clinched the win for the Muleriders with a 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 6 over Danna Nunez.
Freshmen Amber Young and Tamiya Lintz played an exhibition match with a win of 6-3 in doubles and both recorded wins over Henderson in the singles exhibition matches.
Southern Arkansas will open up home play on Sunday in a pair of matches against University of West Alabama and Mississippi college at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.