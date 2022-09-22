The Great American Conference announced the third Cross Country weekly awards for the 2022 season. East Central’s Amos Pkiach claimed Men’s Runner of the Week and the Tigers’ Abigael Kemboi earned Women’s Runner of the Week.
GAC MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Amos Pkiach, East Central, Jr., Eldoret, Kenya
Pkiah led all GAC runners at the Southern Stampede as he placed sixth out in a field of 261 runners. He crossed the line with a time of 24:31.8, the fifth-fastest time in GAC history. He helped the Tigers finish third in the 21-team event. They defeated four other GAC teams - Oklahoma Baptist, Ouachita Baptist, Southern Arkansas and Northwestern Oklahoma State.
GAC WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Abigael Kemboi, East Central, Jr., Eldoret, Kenya
In her first race of the fall, Kemboi recorded a 16th-place showing at the Southern Stampede to lead the Tigers to a 15th-place team finish. She posted a time of 17:39.2 as she defeated the other 58 GAC runners. Additionally, she bested three runners from No. 9 Arkansas.