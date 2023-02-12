ADA, OK -- Southern Arkansas fell short on Saturday afternoon in Great American Conference action as East Central managed to stay a handful of possessions ahead of the Muleriders in the second half to win the league affair, 91-83.
Jerry Carraway Jr. delivered a career-high 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting with four makes from deep to go along with four assists, four rebounds and two steals as he led three other teammates in double-figure scoring.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
Southern Arkansas (17-6, 13-4 GAC) shot 50.8% from the floor and 34.5% from three-point range. The battle instead reached a stalemate as both teams accounted for 36 paint points, while SAU finished +4 in rebounding. East Central (13-10, 8-9 GAC) also shot 50% from the floor, but hammered in 11 of their 24 attempts from three-point range, while committing seven less turnovers than the visitors.
Through the first 13 minutes of the opening half, ECU took advantage of 11 Muleriders turnovers and turned it into 22 points, while SAU managed just six points on four turnovers by the host.
Blake Rogers bottomed a three-point attempt on an assist from Carel Ray Jr. at the 12:22 mark to put SAU up 14-11, but the Tigers employed a 12-1 run over the next 3:09 to grab a commanding lead and the momentum as ECU would not give up the advantage for the remainder of the contest.
Southern Arkansas' largest first half deficit was 15 points at 34-19 with 6:47 to play before the intermission. Carraway Jr. hit a triple try to cut the ECU lead down to a dozen and then scored inside as the lead fell to ten. The Muleriders would then get the disadvantage down to seven points of the Tigers lead as LaTreavin Black scored inside and a free throw from Blake Rogers brought SAU to within 34-27.
In the final two minutes, Black added a paint bucket to bring SAU to within 38-32 of the lead, but three trifectas and a pair of free throws in the final 90 seconds of the first half staked ECU to a 13-point lead at the break.
Southern Arkansas outscored ECU in the second half 47-42. The Muleriders trailed by as much as two dozen points through the first ten minutes following the intermission. SAU battled back to close the gap to 14 points at the under-8 media with 7:37 left to play. Just over a minute later, Kris Wyche converted an old-fashioned three-point play to pull SAU to within seven points of the lead at 73-66.
ECU would build its advantage back to as much as 13 points, but in the final two minutes the Muleriders made a run. Down 82-70, Wyche hit two threes that helped close the gap to eight points and Carraway closed the deficit even more with a trifecta with 42 seconds left that cut the deficit to five at 84-79. After an ECU free throw, Black scored inside to draw the game to a single possession, but the Tigers closed the final half minute by making all six of their attempts from the charity stripe.
Black scored 16 points to go along with eight rebounds, one block and an assist. Wyche added 15 points with three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Ray Jr. followed with a dozen points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Muleriders face a quick turnaround with a Rivalry Monday affair against Arkansas-Monticello on Valentines Eve. Due to unforeseen facility issues, SAU will meet the Weevils at Magnolia High School's Panther Arena. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.