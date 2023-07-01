The Great American Conference announced the results of the 2022-23 Commissioner's Cup and the President's Trophy.
Southern Arkansas, behind four programs that recorded top two regular season finishes including title-winning campaigns by women's tennis and men’s baseball, earned a third-place finish in the Commissioner's Cup and a fourth-place finish in the President's Trophy. Harding repeated as the dual All-Sports champion.
The GAC determines the winner of the Commissioner's Cup to the GAC school that totals the most cumulative points in the 14 countable sports of men's and women's cross country, football, volleyball, women's soccer, men's and women's basketball, women's tennis, men's women's track & field, men's and women's golf, softball and baseball while the President's Trophy goes to the program that earns the highest percentage of points based on the sports they sponsor.
Harding won the Commissioner's Cup for the fourth time and claimed its second President's Trophy. The Bisons earned conference titles in volleyball and men's track & field. They placed second in men's cross country, football, women's basketball, women's golf, women's track & field and softball.
Oklahoma Baptist finished second in both standings. In the competition for the President's Trophy, Harding edged out the Bison by 2.4 percent. The Bison earned the program's third women's track championship and won their first softball title.
Southern Arkansas took third in the Commissioner's Cup while Arkansas Tech finished third for the President's Trophy. SAU won its sixth title in baseball and tied the Golden Suns for the regular-season title in women's tennis. The Muleriders finished as the runner up at the Men's Golf Championships and tied for second in men's basketball. Tech added a second-place showing at the Women's Cross Country Championships and a share of second in baseball.
Ouachita Baptist finished in fifth in both standings, followed by Henderson State. The Tigers won their first women's cross country title and their sixth football championship. They added a share of second in baseball with Arkansas Tech. The Reddies swept the golf championships for the second-straight year. The women repeated as the Central Region champions and reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championships.
Southern Nazarene edged East Central by a half point for seventh in the Commissioner's Cup. The Tigers took seventh in the President's Trophy standings. The Crimson Storm won both the men's and women's basketball titles becoming only the second institution to claim both in the same season. ECU tallied its eighth men's cross country championship in 12 seasons.
Southwestern Oklahoma State placed ninth in the Commissioner's Cup while Southeastern Oklahoma State took ninth in the President's Trophy standings. SWOSU captured their sixth women's soccer title.
Northwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the standings.