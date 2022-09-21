Southern Arkansas gave Great American Conference-leading Harding everything it wanted and then some on Tuesday night at Searcy, losing three sets to one.
The Muleriders (2-12, 1-3 GAC) nearly claimed the first set which saw a dozen tied scores, including five occur after the opening frame was knotted at 20. SAU led by as much as four at 15-11, but a 5-1 run by Harding (14-1, 4-0 GAC) matched the score at 16 and led to the back-and-forth action down the stretch.
Southern Arkansas found itself down three points multiple times in the first half of set two as the Muleriders trailed 7-5, 10-7, 13-10 and 15-12. However, SAU engineered a 4-0 run highlighted by kills from sophomore Isla Olivas, junior Morgan Schuster and consecutive put aways from sophomore Ava Tanner to take a 16-15 lead. Harding responded with a 4-0 run to build its advantage back to three at 19-16, but the Muleriders would not be turned back in set two.
Sophomore Landry Rogers delivered a kill, while sophomores Lauryn Moultrie and Carlin Whaley combined on a block to bring SAU to within a point of the HU lead at 22-21. The Lady Bisons would get as close as set point at 24-22, but a spirited rally from the Muleriders evened the match at a set apiece as a kill from Whaley, a block by Olivas and Whaley, an HU attack error and the dagger from Tanner capped the 4-0 sprint to give SAU its first set win against Harding since Halloween 2019. It was SAU’s first set win on the road in Searcy since November 3, 2015.
Harding leaned into its experience in the final two frames and managed to regain the momentum early in set three with a 5-1 run that eventually grew to an eight-point advantage and a ten-point set win. SAU went toe-to-toe early in set four before a 7-2 run from the host preceded an 8-2 run to end the match.
Tanner led with a team-high 10 kills. Rogers added nine kills, Whaley matched her career-high with eight and Olivas chipped in with seven. Schuster accounted for 23 of the team's 40 assists, while junior Emily Larmeau followed with 11 helpers. Rogers led with 18 digs, junior Mackensie Williams and Sakura Thomas each added a baker's dozen, and sophomore Alexa Heard recorded ten.
Southern Arkansas was solid on the block recording a season-high 14 block assists. Whaley and Olivas both produced four, a career-high for the former, while Schuster and Moultrie added three. The latter two each collected a solo stuff.
Harding benefitted from 13 service aces in the victory, but its .136 attack clip forced by Southern Arkansas is its lowest this season.
Southern Arkansas returns home for a Thursday night clash with Henderson State. It's "You Got Served" Night sponsored by Mulerider Athletics and SAU Student Activities inside the W.T. Watson Center and SAU students are encouraged to come out and support Mulerider Volleyball.
The fun starts at 4:30 p.m. with free food, free t-shirts, games and door prizes and the Great American Conference action commences at 6 p.m.
