Southern Arkansas awarded East Central their first GAC victory Thursday while suffering the sixth loss of their own.
The Muleriders led the visiting Tigers for the majority of the game, including a high of 11 points in the second quarter, but lost the lead with just over a minute to play and unfortunately were unable to recover in a 79-76 loss.
Brooklin Brown led Mulerider scoring at 15 points to dip into double-digits in consecutive games and score more than 10 for the third time this season. Seniors Kylie Warren and Mychala Linzy recorded double-digit scoring figures as well, with Warren notching 12 points, her first time scoring double digits since December 17, and Linzy 10. Five Muleriders notched multiple threes seen in freshman Kylie Minter, junior Addy Tremie, Linzy, Brown and Warren. Of those four, Tremie led with a three-point shooting clip of 66.7% followed by Brown at 60%.
Southern Arkansas shot its highest field goal percentage of the season at 50% and shot 40% from three, their best since the second game of the season. Southern Arkansas was dominant from three, making 14 versus East Central's 2 long shots at an 18.2% shooting clip.
The Muleriders outscored the Tigers in the first three quarters which included their most dominant 26-20 first quarter. Brown had an impressive first quarter, recording 10 points with her first coming from a three that landed just 17 seconds into play. Tremie reminded the W.T. Watson crowd just what the Riders do and continued Rider scoring with a three of her own.
Unfortunately, the Tigers got hot when it counted, outscoring SAU 30-19 in the final quarter to attain a three point victory in Magnolia. The Muleriders entered the fourth with a six point lead and kept up with East Central in the first bit of play, outscoring them 6-4 with threes seen by Tremie and Warren before the Tigers went on a 9-0 run highlighted by Izzy Cummin's six points.
A Kennedy Cimmings' free throw put the Tigers just a single point behind the Muleriders, but in typical Mychala Linzy fashion, she notched a three to pull away from the creeping ECU. Morris added another two points for the Riders for good measure, but as play entered the final five minutes, the Tigers caught a second wind and racked up a final 17 points that included a jumper with 30 seconds to play to take the lead. Both teams forced 28 turnovers, which led to the Muleriders' demise in the fourth as they turned the ball over five times in the final five minutes to allow two crucial baskets on said turnovers.
Southern Arkansas looks to turn a page on Saturday as they tipoff against Southeastern at 1 p.m. in the W.T. Watson Center.