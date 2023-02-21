The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades for the 13th week of the
2022-23 season. Arkansas Tech’s Taelon Peter and Harding’s Taylor Currie shared the Men’s honor while Henderson State’s Ashley Farrar and Southern Nazarene’s Hannah Giddey split the Women’s award.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Taelon Peter, Arkansas Tech, G, So., Russellville, Arkansas
Peter averaged 25.0 points per game, shot 52.1 percent from the floor and connected on 14-of-32 3-point tries as the Wonder Boys picked up a pair of wins. He made nine 3-point field goals and scored 28 points against Harding. He went for 29 in a nine-point win against Northwestern Oklahoma State and followed up with 18 points against Southwestern Oklahoma State.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Taylor Currie, Harding, C, Jr., Clarkston, Michigan
Currie led the conference by averaging 25.7 points and 10.3 rebounds across three contests last week. He went 11-for-14 in scoring 29 points against rival Arkansas Tech. He added 13 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season. He totaled 29 points and rebounds against SWOSU followed by 19 points and nine boards against Northwestern Oklahoma State.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ashley Farrar, Henderson State, G, Sr., Green Forest, Arkansas
Farrar guided the Reddies to three wins that included clinching a spot in the GAC Championships field. She topped 20 points in all three games. Against Ouachita Baptist, she netted 30 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 3-for-6 on 3-point tries. She totaled 21 points and eight rebounds against Southeastern Oklahoma State followed by 24 points against East Central.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Hannah Giddey, Southern Nazarene, F, Jr., Melbourne, Australia
Giddey helped the Crimson Storm claim a share of the regular-season title. Against Oklahoma Baptist, she collected 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks. In a road win at Southern Arkansas, she scored 21 points on 10-for-14 shooting, and grabbed nine rebounds. She went 8-for-10 in tallying 17 points plus eight rebounds and seven assists against Arkansas-Monticello.
Also nominated was Carel Ray Jr., G/F of Southern Arkansas.