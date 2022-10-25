The Great American Conference announced the eighth Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Ouachita Baptist’s T.J. Cole won Offensive Player; Harding’s Clark Griffin earned Defensive Player and Henderson State’s Catrell Wallace garnered Special Teams Player of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
T.J. Cole, Ouachita Baptist, RB, Sr., Texarkana, Texas
Cole ran for at least 200 yards for the second-straight week as part of the Tigers’ 63-31 victory against Southern Arkansas in the Murphy USA Classic. He set the school record and tied the GAC record for rushing touchdowns in a game as he scored six times. He finished with 230 yards at 25 carries. His 18 rushing touchdowns leads all of college football.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Clark Griffin, Harding, LB, So., Mountain Brook, Alabama
Griffin registered seven tackles - including a season high six solo tackles - in Harding’s 56-43 win against Arkansas-Monticello. He tied a school record with a 97-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the third quarter as the Bisons defeated the Weevils for the 11th-straight time.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Catrell Wallace, Henderson State, DE, Fr., Bryant, Arkansas
One week after collecting the Defensive Player of the Week, Wallace picked up the Special Teams accolade as he blocked a first-quarter Arkansas Tech punt. The block represented the Reddies’ first blocked punt since October 2, 2021. The Reddies scored a 35-19 win against the Wonder Boys, their fourth-straight win in the series.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were O.J. Jones; Saul Williams, DB; and Andre Thomas, KR.