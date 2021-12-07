The Great American Conference has announced the fourth Women’s and Men’s Basketball Players of the Week for the 2021-22 season. Ouachita’s Aspen Thornton claimed the Women’s honor and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Ante Brzovic earned the Men’s accolade.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ante Brzovic, Southeastern Oklahoma State, F, Fr., Zagreb, Croatia
Brzovic helped Southeastern open GAC play with two victories as he averaged 20.5 points and 9.0 rebounds at Southwestern Oklahoma State and against Southern Nazarene. After scoring 15 points in the come-from-behind effort against the Bulldogs, he scored a career-high 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting against the Crimson Storm. He shot 54.5 percent in the two games.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Aspen Thornton, Ouachita, G, Fr., Hot Springs, Arkansas
Thornton set the modern-day Ouachita single-game record when she tallied 43 points at Arkansas Tech. She produced the first 40-point performance in the GAC since January 2018. On Saturday, she led the Tigers to their first win against Harding in their last 10 meetings as she scored 22 points. Through five games this season, her 25.8 points per game leads Division II.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Devante Brooks, F; (Southern Arkansas), and Kisi Young, F.