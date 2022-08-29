The Brad Smiley era of Southern Arkansas football starts Thursday night as the Muleriders host Northwestern Oklahoma.
Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium.
Tickets are now on sale for all four of the games that will be contested inside Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field this season. Tickets for mid-October's Murphy USA Classic, which will see SAU once again serve as the home team, will be made available at a later date.
Season tickets for Mulerider football, basketball, baseball and softball, along with general admission tickets for 2022-2023 Mulerider athletic events will be sold online as a result of the department's partnership with Hometown Ticketing which was announced in 2020.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets in advance.
Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment when purchasing tickets at the gate on game days; credit/debit card transactions only will be accepted.
Current SAU students and faculty/staff members will continue to receive free admission, but will only be admitted by requesting tickets through Hometown Ticketing per the policy put in place by the department for the 2021-22 season.
2022-23 All-Sports passes will allow Mulerider fans the opportunity to attend all home football, basketball, baseball, and softball games for one low-discounted rate. Adult individual all-sports passes are $70, student/senior citizen passes are $60, and family passes are $160.
All-Sports adult individual season passes and student/senior citizen passes will allow one person entry to all home Mulerider athletic events.
All-Sports family passes will allow four family members entry to all Mulerider athletic home events. Football reserved season passes will allow entry for one individual to the reserved seating section at all Mulerider football home games.
All-Sports Season Pass Prices:
Adult Individual Pass: $70
Student/Senior Citizen Pass: $60
Family Pass: $160
All-Sports Passes are only available for general admission seating.
Family passes are limited to two adults and their children under the age of 18. Only one family pass per household. Family members' names will be printed on the pass and access at the gate will be limited to those names on the pass.
Football season pass prices:
Football reserved season pass: $48