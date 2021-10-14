The Great American Conference announced the league’s sixth Runners of the Week awards for the 2021 season. Harding’s Dylan Douglas and Nieves Megias captured the Men’s and Women’s honors, respectively, after competing at the UAH Invitational.
GAC MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Dylan Douglas, Harding, Sr., Maumelle, Arkansas
Douglas turned in a personal best in the 8K after he ran a 24:51.47 at the UAH Invitational to pace the Bisons for the first time this season. He finished 40th overall at the meet and led Harding to a 14th-place showing at the 33-team event. Harding finished 10 positions ahead of Ouachita, the only other GAC school at the meet.
GAC WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Nieves Megias, Harding, Jr., Madrid, Spain
Megias broke the 18-minute barrier in the 5K for the first time in her career after she posted a 17:57.1 at the UAH Invitational. She crossed the line as the fastest Lady Bison for the fourth-straight meet. She finished in 18th place and the Lady Bisons took 14th, one position ahead of Ouachita.
Southern Arkansas freshman Logan Warren was among the weekly nominees.