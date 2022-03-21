ADA, OK – Southern Arkansas concluded the weekend the same way it was started: with a lot of runs.
The Muleriders finished off East Central in Great American Conference play on Sunday afternoon with a 15-0 win in Game 3 to earn their fourth GAC sweep of the season and fifth league series win and run its league record to 14-1 with a 20-4 mark overall. SAU totaled 42 runs across the three games and averaged two runs an inning in the series sweep.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
SAU recorded a dozen hits on Sunday with seven going for extra bases. Freshman Jakob Machuca went 3-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored. He delivered a pair of doubles and his third home run of the season to run his average to a team-best .414. Junior Brett McGee also recorded three hits and added two runs scored and a pair of RBI.
The Muleriders tossed the ball to junior Wyatt Marr and he dispersed five hits and two walks over 6.0 innings of work, while striking out a pair to move to 5-0 on the season. In his Mulerider debut, freshman Brady Johnson pitched the seventh inning and faced the minimum with a strikeout.
Freshman Brandon Nicoll plated sophomore Chris Sutton on a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning for the game's first run and in three of the final four innings, the Muleriders would push across at least four runs. Seven players recorded at least one RBI, all nine players in the hitting order scored at least once and SAU took advantage of nine walks to continue its offensive showcase this season.
The 15 runs mark the 12th time this campaign that the Muleriders have eclipsed ten runs in a game and it's the ninth time SAU has plated 13 or more runs in a contest.
The Muleriders return to action on Tuesday in Cleveland, MS for a 5 p.m. first pitch with former Gulf South Conference rival Delta State. Live coverage links are available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.