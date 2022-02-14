BENTONVILLE -- The Southern Arkansas softball team wrapped up the Alvy Early Memorial Classic on Sunday afternoon with a split, beating Northwest Missouri State 6-4 in nine innings, and falling the Northeastern State 3-0.
SAU finished the weekend in Bentonville with a 3-2 record with wins over Missouri Western State University and Maryville University. The Muleriders will play in one more tournament next weekend before they return to Magnolia to host their home opener.
Game 1
SAU 6, NWMSU 4
The Muleriders needed nine innings to take down NWMSU after being tied 4-4 after seven innings. The Bearcats got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run shot from Grace Ruehle. The Muleriders plated one run in the top of the third as Jade Miller came around after reaching first base on a bunt single. Sarah Evans was able to double home Miller for the first SAU run of the game.
NWMSU scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a home run to take a 4-1 lead. SAU came out swinging in the top of the fifth inning and tie the game at 4-4.
Lamar University grad transfer Taylor Murphy got the inning started with a single to left field, and scored after Alese Casper got her into position at second base on a single to left field. Scoring position would not matter as Evans was able to clear the bases on a three-run home run.
After three scoreless innings, Murphy once again got the inning started as she got on base with a walk, and scored on a two RBI home run from Jade Miller, giving the Muleriders a 6-4 lead.
Kiana Pogroszewski was able to get the final three outs in the circle to give SAU the victory and her first victory of her career.
Pogroszewski came into relieve starter Sydney Ward in the bottom of the third inning and struck out six batters over 7.0 innings, while allowing two runs on six hits for the win.
Jade Miller led SAU with three hits including the go ahead home run and two RBI. Evans led the Muleriders with four RBI on two hits, with both being extra base hits. Tiare Lee and Murphy also had two hits in the win, while Jade Miller and Murphy both had two runs.
Game 2
NSU 3, SAU 0
Much like the weather, the Muleriders bats went cold in the second game of the day as they took on Northeastern State University. Jade Miller and Murphy both had a hit for SAU in the loss. NSU used a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to plate the first run of the game, followed by an RBI single and an RBI double in the sixth inning.
Macie Welch took the loss in the circle as she pitched six innings and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out five.
SAU will head to the Sooner State next weekend as they are slated to play five games in the Oklahoma Christian/University of Central Oklahoma Tournament.