The Great American Conference announced the Baseball award winners for the ninth week of the 2023 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Troy Shields and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Emilio Trevino shared Player of the Week while Arkansas Tech’s Emiliano Mata claimed Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Troy Shields, Oklahoma Baptist, DH/C, So., El Dorado Hills, California
Shields reached base 11 times in 16 plate appearances as the Bison picked up three wins. He registered a multi-home-run game in a 17-4 win against Southeastern Oklahoma State. Against East Central, he went 7-for-11 and scored five runs. In the opener, he drove in five runs. He went 2-for-3 with a triple in game three.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Emilio Trevino, Southwestern Oklahoma State, OF, So., Dallas, Texas
Trevino, who entered last week with three home runs in his first 24 games, homered in four of the Bulldogs’ five games as they went 4-1. He hit a two-run home run against Science & Arts. He registered a four-hit game against No. 4 Missouri Southern State.
He hit .429 with two home runs, seven runs scored and five RBI in the Bulldogs’ sweep of Southern Nazarene.
GAC BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Emiliano Mata, Arkansas Tech, SP, So., Douglas, Arizona
Mata made two appearances for the Wonder Boys. She dominated Henderson State in a relief stint on Tuesday as he stuck out five of the eight batters over 2.1 innings of work. He started game two of their series with Arkansas-Monticello and threw 6.0 innings of one-run, two-hit baseball. He struck out 11 and picked up his fourth win of the season.
Nominated from Southern Arkansas was Chris Sutton, 2B; and Santos Sosa, RP.