The Great American Conference has announced the Softball award winners for the 12th week of the 2023 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Adi Reese earned Player of the Week while Bison’s Kayleigh Jones and Southern Arkansas’ Sydney Ward shared Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Adi Reese, Oklahoma Baptist, 2B, Sr., Whitewater, Kansas
Reese collected four hits and posted a .667 on-base percentage during the Bison’s three-game sweep of Henderson State. She drove in both runs in Saturday’s 2-0 win in game one. She picked up her third RBI of the series in game two. In game three, she hit a two-run home run and added an RBI double. The Bison reached 40 wins for the first time since 2014.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Kayleigh Jones, Oklahoma Baptist, RHP, Sr., Claremore, Oklahoma
Jones ran her personal win streak to 13 as she defeated Henderson State twice. On Saturday, she registered her 16th double-digit strikeout performance as she tallied 14 in a 2-0 win. She came back with a two-hit complete game on Sunday. Her 28 wins represent the most in the GAC since Southern Arkansas’ Victoria Taylor won 33 in 2018.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Sydney Ward, Southern Arkansas, RHP, So, Paris, Arkansas
Ward collected three wins as part of the Muleriders’ 5-0 week. She opened with a two-hit shutout of Delta State on Tuesday. She struck out four. Against Northwestern Oklahoma State, she limited the Rangers to just one run and six hits over 12.0 innings of work. She struck out 11 and did not walk a batter on Saturday and followed up with 5.0 shutout innings on Sunday.
Southern Arkansas also nominated Ariana Rolle, OF.