The Great American Conference announced the seventh Volleyball Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Harding swept the honors as Kelli McKinnon won Offensive Player, Emma Winiger earned Defensive Player and Sarah Morehead claimed Setter of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kelli McKinnon, Harding, MB, Sr., Trophy Club, Texas
McKinnon led the Lady Bisons’ attack in road wins against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State as she hit .453 across the two matches. She registered 15 kills and added six total blocks against the Rangers. She followed up with 19 kills against the Bulldogs. Her 4.86 kills and 5.43 points per set led the conference.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Emma Winiger, Harding, DS, Sr., Sachse, Texas
Winiger and the Lady Bisons broke a 17-year program record for consecutive weeks as she averaged 5.86 digs per week in road wins against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State. She added four assists against the Rangers. She has reached 20 digs in four of her last five contests.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Sarah Morehead, Harding, So., Fort Worth, Texas
Morehead again paced the conference in assists per set as she averaged 12.57 per set in helping the Bisons extend their win streak to a program-best 18. She registered 40 assists, nine digs and five blocks in a sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State. She registered her 10th double-double of the season after tallying 48 assists and 18 digs at Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Southern Arkansas players nominated Landry Rogers, OH; Sakura Thomas, DS; and Morgan Schuster, S.