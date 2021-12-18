Saturday's Southern Arkansas at Arkansas Tech women's basketball game has been postponed by mutual consent of the two programs in order to protect the health of the student-athletes.
The game will be rescheduled for a date in January to be determined.
The Golden Suns are 5-2, and 2-1 in the Great American Conference. The Muleriders are 7-2, and 2-1 in the GAC. SAU has scored 102 points or more in their past three games – all wins.
The next scheduled game for SAU women is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, December 30, when they host Northwestern Oklahoma State.