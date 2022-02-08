MONTICELLO – Southern Arkansas saw three players reach double figures in scoring Monday as the Muleriders collected a 71-59 decision over bitter Great American Conference rival Arkansas-Monticello.
SAU shot at a 52% clip with a three-point rate of 45%. Head coach Andy Sharpe's squad controlled the boards (24-14).
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The Muleriders (12-9, 8-7 GAC) and the Weevils traded blows early on as the contest saw three lead changes and two tied scores in the first seven minutes of play. Junior guard Blake Rogers, one of the three players in double figures as he delivered 16 points, scored on an inside drive at the 13:44 mark of the first half to retake the lead for SAU at 12-11. The lead grew to as much as nine in the opening 20 minutes of action which came with 5:55 to play before the intermission as junior guard Tyler Garrett hit a trifecta putting SAU out front 24-15.
SAU carried an eight-point advantage to the half at 34-26 and following the break, UAM managed to get as close as five points of the lead through the under-16 media timeout and as close as only six points through the remainder of the contest.
The Muleriders knocked down 23 of its 44 attempts from the floor including ten from three-point range in 22 tries, while the perimeter defense was operating smoothly allowing just 13 attempts with only three makes. SAU made 15 of its 17 free throw attempts in the victory; the best free-throw effort of the season by the Muleriders.
Junior combo Jalen Brooks led SAU with 18 points, five steals and four rebounds. Rogers' 16 included four triple tries and it was something about three's for the Starkville, MS, native in the win as he added three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Senior forward Devante Brooks followed with 14 points and five rebounds. Senior guard Aaron Lucas collected five assists with five points and three steals.
Southern Arkansas prepares for another five games in 10 days, with the first three at home. Southeastern Oklahoma State is up first for the Muleriders on Thursday, February 10 which will also serve as "Fan Appreciation Night" inside the W.T. Watson Center.
Tip-off from Magnolia is set for 7:30 p.m.