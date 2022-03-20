ADA, OK -- Southern Arkansas continued its scorching offensive output with 27 total runs in Saturday's doubleheader sweep of East Central.
The Muleriders improved to 19-4 overall with a league-leading 13-1 record. SAU claimed a 20-3 (7) victory in the opener and won 7-3 in the scheduled seven-inning game. The series concludes at noon Sunday.
Game 1
Southern Arkansas 20, East Central 3
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
In the series opener, East Central led 2-0 through one inning of play. But with one out in the top of the second, junior Riley Orr singled home a pair to tie the game at 2 and in the process begin a run-scoring clinic that produced two more runs in the second, six runs in the fourth, four more in the sixth and a final six spot in the seventh. The offensive effort was powered by 17 hits. Only four went for extra bases, while SAU benefited from four walks and five HBP.
Sophomore Chris Lyles led the offensive effort in game one. He produced a 3-for-4 effort including a home run with five RBI and three runs scored and a stolen base. Lyles singled home two runs in the fourth, launched a two-run shot in the sixth and singled home one more in the seventh. Orr collected three hits, one of which was a double, and he scored twice and delivered a pair of RBI.
Senior Jacob Womack worked six innings allowing two hits and five walks, while striking out five as he won his fourth game of the season. Freshman Hayden Hable made his debut for the Muleriders and picked up his first career strikeout after working the seventh to finish off the Tigers.
Game 2
Southern Arkansas 7, East Central 3
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
SAU senior Tucker Burton's ninth home run of the year opened scoring in the top of the first inning with two runs. Freshman Jakob Machuca doubled home two in the third, Orr lifted a two-run blast in the fourth and Lyles tripled in a run in the fifth to account for SAU's seven runs in the contest. SAU delivered 10 hits in game two with half of those going for extra bases. The Muleriders walked three times and were HBP twice.
Freshman Jeremy Adorno improved to 7-0 after tossing six innings allowing two runs, while working around six hits in an eight-strikeout effort. Junior Parker Abrego pitched the seventh with one hit, one run and a strikeout.