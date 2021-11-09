The Great American Conference announced the league’s tenth Football Players of the Week for the 2021 season. Henderson State’s L’liott Curry and David Heaton earned the Offensive and Special Teams awards. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Scooter Baker claimed the Defensive Player honor.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
L’liott Curry, Henderson State, WR, Sr., Guthrie, Oklahoma
Curry caught 10 passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns as the Reddies rallied for a 36-34 win at Oklahoma Baptist. His two touchdown receptions came in a five-play plan that turned a nine-point deficit to a five-point advantage. He has six 100-yard games this season and he ranks in the top three in Division II in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Scooter Baker, Southeastern Oklahoma State, LB, So., Jacksonville, Texas
For the second-straight week, Baker racked up double digit tackles as the Savage Storm scored a crucial 35-21 win at No. 5/6 Ouachita in a meeting of two Super Region #3 top-10 teams. He finished with 12 tackles, 11 of the solo variety. He registered 3.0 tackles for loss and forced two fumbles.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
David Heaton, Henderson State, K, Sr., Humble, Texas
Heaton converted all three of his field-goal attempts as the Reddies edged Oklahoma Baptist, 36-34, to move to 9-1 and remain alive in the race for the conference title. After making kicks from 22 and 40 yards out, he drilled a 43-yard field goal into the wind to win the game as time expired.
Southern Arkansas University players nominated were Jariq Scales, RB; David Walker, DE; and Austin Wilkerson, K.