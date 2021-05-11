A senior member of the Mulerider softball team has received GAC Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week.
First baseman Christina Hill receives the honor for her performances at the plate this weekend which saw the Muleriders clinch the regular season championship for the third consecutive season.
The southpaw hit .429 at the plate and slugged .786, hitting a pair of doubles as well as a homerun.
The Southlake, TX native drove in five runs and scored four runs of her own.
This is the second time Hill has received the GAC honor – doing so for the first time in February of 2020. This also marks the 55th time a Mulerider has received a weekly honor from the GAC under head coach Jason Anderson.
The Muleriders compete at the GAC Tournament this weekend, opening competition on Friday against eight-seed Arkansas-Monticello.