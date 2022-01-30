In their first meet of the season, Southern Arkansas teams competed indoors Saturday at the Pittsburg State (KS) Invitational.
The action inside the Robert W. Plaster Center saw the SAU women record 13 top 20 finishes including four top ten finishes. The Southern Arkansas men tallied a dozen top 20 showings including two top ten results.
Highlighting the effort for the Mulerider women was sophomore Alexis Matlock who placed fourth in the high jump with a final mark of 1.64m; just .03 meters back of the individual winner. Freshman Kelis Boutte placed 13th in the event with a result of 1.51m.
Freshman Irieyanna Wilson placed 8th in the shot put with a second attempt of 11.53m. Junior Shardanay LaMark tossed 11.19m to place 14th and sophomore Josie Burke followed in 15th at 11.18m.
Sophomore Issah Traylor placed eighth in the triple jump event after logging a result of 11.00m on her fifth attempt. Sophomore Devlin Rivera followed in eighth at 10.74m and freshman Tatahlavia Rosser recorded a 15th-place result at 10.33m.
Freshman Katelynn Hogg finished the 60 meter in 8.07 to earn a top 20 finish, while sophomore Kamrin Hooks' time of 26.13 in the 200m was a top 20 result on Saturday. In the 400m, Hooks placed 17th at 59.76.
SAU's women's 4x400 relay "A" team of Hooks, Jordan Walker, Hogg and Aja Wells placed 8th in the event at 4:15.64. The Mulerider Women's "B" team of Roslyne Manor, Brittney Yarbro, Aaliyah Thompson and Kaliyah Thompson recorded a 12th place time of 4:24.23.
For the men, freshman Derrick Onyeador's high jump mark of 1.83m earned the rookie a sixth-place result. The Muleriders placed four men in the top 20 of the high jump event led by freshman Dariusz Patterson's second attempt of 6.78m to place 11th. Onyeador placed 17th at 6.26m, junior Christian Mosley followed in 18th at 6.20m and sophomore Carter Duncan placed 19th with a result of 6.19m.
Patterson finished ninth in the triple jump after a first attempt of 13.11m.
Freshman La'Dainian Hendrix nearly qualified for the finals of the 60m with a qualifying time of 6.94 to place 13th. Sophomore Travon Johnson placed 18th in the 200m with a finish of 22.43. Senior Asher Hamlin's time of 1:58.69 earned him a top 20 placement in 18th.
Carson Nichols' mark of 12.32m in the shot put event placed the sophomore in 17th. Freshman Ja'Kamron Zackery finished in 19th place in the shot put with a result of 12.17m.
Southern Arkansas' 4x400 relay team of Travon Johnson, William Vickery, Connor Westhoven and Javis Williams placed 18th at 3:48.29.
In just under a month's time, both squads will open up their respective outdoor campaigns at the Mulerider Relays in Magnolia on Saturday, February 26. It will be the first of eight regular season outdoor competitions leading up to the Great American Conference Championships in early March.