ALVA, OK – Being down two key players would not matter to the Southern Arkansas women's basketball team on Saturday afternoon, as SAU held Northwestern State under 13 points or less in all four quarters to pick up the 72-47 win.
SAU now moves to 10-10 (5-9 GAC).
The Rangers jumped out to an early 10-5 lead over the Muleriders throughout the first 4:03 of play, but SAU answered with a 12-0 run to close out the first quarter to take a 17-10 lead.
The second quarter saw NOWSU score the most points in a quarter on the day (13), but it was not enough to match SAU's 20. SAU took a 37-23 lead into the break. The second half saw SAU play great defense as they outscored NWOSU 35-24.
Mychala Linzy posted a career high 18 points behind a 5-of-8 shooting performance from behind the arc. Kylie Warren knocked down 3-of-9 attempts from behind the line to finish with 13 points. Diamond Morris found herself in double figures once again with 12 points followed by Ariana Guinn with 10.
Lillie Moore and Morris led the Muleriders with seven rebounds, followed by Warren who pulled down six boards. Morris also led SAU with four assists followed by Warren with three.
The SAU defense forced 19 turnovers and only allowed NWOSU to score three points off of turnovers.
NWOSU finished 17-of-61 from the floor for 27.9 percent and 3-of-16 from three for 18.8 percent. The Muleriders finished 23-of-64 from the field for 35.9 percent and connected on 14-of-38 three point attempts for 36.8%.
The Muleriders will return to Arkansas as they are set to take on Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday evening in Monticello, followed by a Saturday trip to Arkadelphia to play Henderson State.