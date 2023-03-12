ARKADELPHIA – The Southern Arkansas baseball team suffered a 4-1 loss to the Henderson State Reddies Friday evening in Arkadelphia. The first game of the double header on Saturday concluded in favor of the Reddies who walked off the Muleriders in the ninth inning after stringing together five straight singles to produce a four-run effort. The Muleriders claimed game two 6-5 after posting one run outside of the five run fifth inning that both teams had.
GAME ONE
Henderson State 4, Southern Arkansas 1
Southern Arkansas Notes
Southern Arkansas finally found itself on the board in the sixth inning when Mikey McGinnis drove home Chris Lyles who had previously singled to left field.
Jeremy Adorno tossed all 8.0 innings for Southern Arkansas where he allowed four runs on eight hits to be tabbed with his first loss as a Mulerider.
Henderson State Notes
The Reddies got on the board immediately, scoring two runs in the first inning on a Luke Rice homer to center.
HSU added a third run in the third when Greyson Stevens hit a solo-home run to right field.
Stevens doubled to right center in the fifth to gain HSU their first base runner with two-outs. Luke Rice brought him home with a single to left center.
Ryan Galvan was tabbed with his third win of the season following his 6.0 inning stint that featured one run on five walks with eight strikeouts. Two additional pitchers aided the Reddie win on their home field.
GAME TWO
Henderson State 6, Southern Arkansas 5
Southern Arkansas Notes
Mikey McGinnis plated the Muleriders' first run of the afternoon with a double to right center to score Chris Lyles who had previously singled.
Four Mulerider singles allowed for Southern Arkansas to pull away from the Reddies and snag a two-run lead over Henderson State. Riley Orr began the rally with a single through the left followed by Sutton who knocked one to the same place to advance Orr to third. Brandon Nicoll brought the first runner home with a single to right field and Conner Allen followed with a single to left to bring home Sutton. Nicoll and Allen took advantage of a wild pitch to both advance into scoring position, and Nicoll found his way across home plate on a throwing error by the catcher to allow for a three-run lead at the conclusion of the seventh inning.
The Muleriders responded to the Henderson one-run eighth inning with a solo run of their own in the top of the ninth. Chris Sutton began the inning with a single up the middle before he was advanced to third on a McGee walk and Nicoll ground out. Allen brought Sutton home with a bunt single.
Henderson State Notes
The Reddies continued to rely on home runs to score runs on Saturday in Arkadelphia. Argenbright got Henderson State on the board first with a solo homer to right center in the first at bat of the second inning.
Henderson cut away at the SAU lead with a one-run eighth inning that saw three Reddie singles. The final of the three plated the solo HSU run of the inning that cut the Mulerider advantage to two runs.
The Reddies once again relied on single base knocks to cut away at the Mulerider lead. HSU rallied with two outs and recorded four consecutive singles to first cut the Mulerider lead to a solo run and ultimately tie the game at five runs each. The Reddies found a way and recorded their fifth straight single to walk the Muleriders off at the Clyde Berry Field.
GAME THREE
Southern Arkansas 6, Henderson State 5
Southern Arkansas Notes
Brett McGee went 2-3 with two home runs and a walk and 5 RBI in the second game of the Saturday double header. Wyatt Marr earned his second win of the year after a 4.0 inning appearance that featured four runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
Brett McGee put the first run on the board for either team in the fourth inning with a solo home run to right field.
Mikey McGinnis started the five-run fifth inning for the Muleriders with a single to right field before Jakob Machuca advanced him to second with a single of his own. Riley Orr drew a walk to load the bases for an RBI single from Chris Sutton that scored McGinnis. The Reddies made a pitching chance in hopes of slowing down the Mulerider bats, but McGee crushed all hopes of that as he crushed a ball to right center for a grand slam.
Henderson State Notes
Andrew Howard was tabbed with his third loss of the season following a 4.1 inning outing that was five runs on four hits and two walks.
Logan Cowart started the bottom with a double down the left field line and was immediately found his way home with Luke Farrar switched places with him through a double to left center. Three Reddies drew consecutive walks to plate their second run of the inning. Argenbright singled to right field to drive in another Henderson state run and C. Patterson knocked a sacrifice hit to the center fielders to plate the fourth run of the inning. Two more Reddies drew walks to bring home the fifth and final run of the inning to match the Muleriders five run top of the fifth with a five run production in the bottom.
The Muleriders will return to action on Tuesday in Arkadelphia for a midweek matchup against Ouachita Baptist. Live coverage links will be available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.