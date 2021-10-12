The Great American Conference announced the league’s sixth Football Players of the Week for the 2021 season. Henderson State’s Adam Morse and Dedric O'Bryant captured the Offensive and Defensive awards. Harding’s Kendale Allen earned the Special Teams honor.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Adam Morse, Henderson State, QB, Sr., Groves, Texas
Morse matched the conference record for touchdowns accounted for in a single game as he threw for six and ran for one in the Reddies’ 59-24 win at East Central. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 357 yards. He ranks fourth in Division II with 20 touchdown passes. The Reddie offense ranks third in the country in scoring at 47.7 points per game.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Dedric O’Bryant, Henderson State, DB, So., Huntsville, Texas
O'Bryant picked off two passes, his third and fourth of the season in the win at East Central. He also broke up a potential ECU touchdown pass on a 4th-and-goal in the second quarter to stop a Tiger drive. His four interceptions lead the GAC and rank in a tie for second in the country.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kendale Allen, Harding, RS, Fr., Birmingham, Alabama
Allen averaged 48.5 yards on kick returns and added 12 punt return yards in the Bisons’ 49-10 victory against Southern Nazarene. He returned the opening kick back 69 yards to set up Harding’s opening touchdown. His 109 all-purpose yards led the team.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Micah Small, WR; Brock Floyd, S; and Austin Wilkerson.