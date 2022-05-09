HOT SPRINGS – Southern Arkansas manufactured a four-run bottom of the third to erase a 3-2 deficit, and escaped a bases loaded jam in the ninth to preserve a 7-5 win Sunday over Ouachita Baptist in the Great American Conference Baseball Tournament.
The Muleriders also got solid pitching with several stellar defensive plays, including a sliding grab by junior Conner Allen in the ninth.
The Muleriders (39-11) advance to Monday's semi-final No. 1 where sixth-year head coach Justin Pettigrew's squad will match up with the tournament's Game 9 winner with a spot in the tournament championship game on the line. First pitch in the contest is set for 3:50 p.m. and live coverage links are available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.
The Muleriders struck first in the victory as All-GAC first team performer Ty Manning singled home a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning to stake Mulerider starter Wyatt Marr to an early 2-0 lead. Ouachita responded in the second with three runs in an inning that saw the Tigers take advantage of two walks and a wild pitch, while relying on a pair of sacrifice flies to grab a 3-2 advantage.
Marr worked around the bases loaded in the third and was gifted the lead after the Muleriders used three hits and an error to plate four runs in the home half of the frame. Freshman Jakob Machuca singled on a 3-1 pitch to start the inning and with one out, he moved to second on a wild pitch to put the tying run in scoring position. A bunt single by sophomore Chris Lyles put runners at the corners and a HBP to senior Jacob Martinez loaded the bases for Conner Allen who delivered with a two-run double to give the Muleriders a 4-3 lead that they would not relinquish. The final two runs of the inning scored on a sacrifice bunt by junior Riley Orr which was tossed into right field to plate an additional run following the RBI.
SAU added a run in the fifth as Manning, who doubled on the inning's first pitch, scored on an RBI-groundout by Martinez.
Ouachita added two runs in the sixth to draw its deficit to two. Marr earned his eighth win after working a perfect fourth and fifth innings. Sophomore Santos Sosa tossed 2.2 innings and allowed two hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Sophomore Isaiah Haynes pitched the final third of an inning to garner his third save of the season.
Four of SAU's 11 hits were doubles as McGee, Manning, Martinez and Allen all collected two. Manning, Lyles and Allen recorded two hits each with Manning and Allen each accounting for a pair of RBI. Each of the seven runs scored by the Muleriders came from a different player.