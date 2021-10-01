For the first time in his career, Southern Arkansas University men's cross country senior Rob Kraus was named the Great American Conference Runner of The Week for his performance at the eleventh Lois Davis Invitational this past Friday.
Running in front a home crowd on the campus of Southern Arkansas University, Kraus picked up his first career victory, as he crossed the finish line in 1st place after completing the 8K run in 25:28.5. Kraus crossed the finish line 43.7 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher which was SAU teammate Jaime Quinones.
Southern Arkansas took home first place in the meet by 37 points. The Muleriders had six runners earn top ten finishes.
This is the first GAC Runner of The Week award the Muleriders have received since October 16, 2019, when Lexington Hilton was named Runner of The Week.
The Muleriders will run again on October 9, when they head to Clinton, Mississippi, to compete in the Watson Invitational.