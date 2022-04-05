The Great American Conference announced the Baseball Weekly awards for the ninth week of the 2022 season. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Enzo Bonventre earned Player of the Week while Arkansas Tech’ Patrick Miner and Southern Nazarene’s Casey Minchey shared Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Enzo Bonventre, Southwestern Oklahoma State, DH, Sr., St. Clair Shores, Michigan
Bonventre produced a .684 on base percentage and a 1.818 slugging percentage as the Bulldogs went 3-1 on the week. He homered in a 12-5 win against Cameron. Against East Central, he went 5-for-9 with nine RBI. In game one, he hit three home runs, including a go-ahead three-run shot in the seventh followed by a grand slam in the eighth inning.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Patrick Miner, Arkansas Tech, SP, Sr., Tyler, Texas
Miner picked up his sixth win in seven decisions when he held Ouachita to four hits in a 3-1 win on Friday. He struck out 10 batters for his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season. He recorded his second complete game of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.28, the third-best mark in the conference.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Casey Minchey, Southern Nazarene, SP, So., Jarrell, Texas
Minchey opened Southern Nazarene’s sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State by scattering seven hits in a 10-1 complete-game victory. He struck out 11, the most for a Southern Nazarene pitcher since 2019. The Crimson Storm registered their first GAC series sweep since March 2013.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Brandon Nicoll, 3B, and Parker Abrego, RP.