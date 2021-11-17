The Great American Conference announced the first Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players of the Week for the 2021-22 season.
Oklahoma Baptist’s Burke Putnam won the Men’s award and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Karly Gore earned the Women’s honor.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Burke Putnam, Oklahoma Baptist, G, Sr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Putnam lit up the Northern Sun’s top two teams from its preseason poll – Wayne State and MSU Moorhead – in two Bison victories. He scored 33 points on 14-for-21 shooting in a 74-61 victory against the Wildcats. He followed up with 25 points and 13 rebounds in a 90-87 double-overtime win against the Dragons. For the week, he shot 55.0 percent from the field.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Karly Gore, Southwestern Oklahoma State, G, So., Taloga, Oklahoma
Gore connected on 12-of-20 shots from the floor, including 5-for-7 from the 3-point arc, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up wins against Washburn and Pittsburg State as part of the GAC/MIAA Crossover. She scored 19 points against the Ichabods and grabbed eight rebounds. She followed up with 12 points and four rebounds against the Gorillas.