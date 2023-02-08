The Great American Conference announced the Baseball award winners for the opening week of the 2023 season.
Arkansas-Monticello’s Cade Cancilla captured Player of the Week; Arkansas Tech’s Gerald Pintarich and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cole Canuteson shared Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cade Cancilla, Arkansas-Monticello, 1B, So., Paragould, Arkansas
Cancilla helped the Weevils begin a season 3-0 for the first time since 2015 as hitting .556 in a sweep of Mississippi College. He added a .667 on-base percentage and a .889 slugging percentage. He scored three runs and hit a grand slam in the ninth inning of game one. He went 4-for-4 in game three with three RBI and two runs scored.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Gerald Pintarich, Arkansas Tech, RP, Sr., St. Clairsville, Ohio
Pintarich picked up the win in relief and helped preserve the shutout in Arkansas Tech's season-opener against Chico State at Minute Maid Park. Pintarich pitched four complete innings against the Wildcats and racked up nine strikeouts. He struck out the side in both the fifth and sixth innings. He scattered three hits, all singles and walked only one.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Cole Canuteson, Southeastern Oklahoma State, SP, Jr., Denton, Texas
In the opening game of the season, Canuteson limited Northeastern State, a 2022 NCAA Regional participant, to just two singles over 5.0 scoreless innings of work. He registered four multi-strikeout innings, en route to striking out nine of the 19 batters he faced. Dating back to 2022, he has struck out at least nine batters in four of his last five starts.
Southern Arkansas nominated Brandon Nicoll, 3B.