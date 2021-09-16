The Great American Conference announced the second Golfers of the Week honors for the 2021-22 season. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Gregor Weck claimed the Men’s accolade and Henderson State’s Gracen Blount won the Women’s award.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Gregor Weck, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Sr., Wiesbaden, Germany
Weck guided the Bulldogs to a sixth-place showing at their season-opening event, the Washburn Invitational. He carded rounds of 2-under par 69, 1-over 72 and even par 72 to finish second in the 118-player field that featured eight 2021 Midwest/Central Region teams.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Gracen Blount, Henderson State, Jr., Hot Springs, Arkansas
Blount claimed her second GAC award in as many weeks as she dominated at the Northeastern State Classic. She broke the tournament record with a 7-under par 137 for the two rounds. She set an HSU single-round record with a 5-under 67 on the second day. The Reddies won the 16-team event by 12 strokes.