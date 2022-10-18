Richard and Vicki Robertson's commitment to donate $100,000 to name SAU Tech’s new baseball field after their son, Pryce Robertson, was announced Tuesday.
Chancellor Dr. Jason Morrison made the announcement to a crowd of sponsors, donors and SAU Tech employees.
Morrison shared the names of sponsors and donors to the Diamond Campaign started in the spring of 2022 to fund the development of the field. The gift brings the campaign total within $15,000 of the $300,000 Diamond Campaign goal.
After the announcement, Richard Robertson said that he and his wife Vicki were so pleased with Pryce's education at SAU Tech that they wanted to do something permanent to commemorate their son's time at the college. Pryce Robertson came forward and thanked all who worked on the project and finished his speech with a shout-out to the Rockets.
Morrison said that bringing baseball and other sports to SAU Tech was done with the same spirit that Pryce Robertson represent -- a determined energy that accomplishes the very thing that everyone says can't be done. That is the Pryce Robertson spirit, and SAU Tech is proud to name the new baseball park after SAU Tech Alumnus Pryce Robertson.
The college's Rocket baseball team will play on the field in the spring of 2023.
