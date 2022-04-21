The Great American Conference announced the Women’s Tennis honor for the 10th week of the 2022 season. Harding’s Lina Romero
claimed the award after helping the Lady Bisons secure the GAC
regular-season title.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Lina Romero, Harding, Sr., Villavicencio, Columbia
Romero earned the clinching point against both Southeastern Oklahoma State and Arkansas Tech as the Lady Bisons completed the GAC regular season with a perfect 5-0 record. Against the Savage Storm’s Vanessa Nitu, she scored a three-set victory - 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 - for a 4-3 win. She bested Arkansas Tech’s Daniela Baez - 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 - to secure the win.