Southern Arkansas volleyball dropped its Great American Conference opener on Tuesday night against Arkansas Tech in Russellville.
The Muleriders fall to 0-9 on the season, but look to improve on Friday in Clinton, MS at the Choctaw Tri-Match.
Sophomore Kayte Delong led SAU's attack with six kills and sophomore Landry Rogers added five. Junior Morgan Schuster accounted for 17 of the team's 21 assists in the loss.
Schuster's nine digs paced the squad, Rogers and sophomore Samantha Still followed with six each.
A 16-5 run to open set one, a 9-2 run to build a six-point lead in the middle of set two and an 8-3 difference which helped distance the host from SAU in the third aided the decision for Tech on Tuesday night.