The Great American Conference announced the sixth Volleyball Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Arkansas Tech’s Heather Thomas garnered Offensive Player of the Week; Oklahoma Baptist’s Maci Langford claimed Defensive Player of the Week and Southern Nazarene’s Kaley Brubaker earned Setter of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Heather Thomas, Arkansas Tech, MB, Jr., Auburndale, Florida
Thomas hit .435 to help the Golden Suns score road wins against Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central. She posted an astounding .765 in a sweep of the Savage Storm. She notched 13 kills and did not commit an error in 17 attempts. In a five-set match against the Tigers, she registered 14 kills and added five total blocks.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Maci Langford, Oklahoma Baptist, DS, Jr., Arlington, Texas
Langford set the school and GAC record for digs in a three-set match when she amassed 37 digs in a sweep of Henderson State. The 37 digs represented the most in a Division II contest since Carson-Newman’s Morgan Ballard totaled 40 against Queens (NC) on November 23, 2019. She followed up with 27 in a three-set win against Ouachita Baptist.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Kaley Brubaker, Southern Nazarene, So., Fort Worth, Texas
Brubaker averaged a conference-leading 12.40 assists per set in helping the Crimson Storm pick up three wins. In a non-conference sweep of Newman, she tallied 36 assists. Against Ouachita, she amassed 47 assists and 12 digs. She registered a second double-double as she collected 41 assists and 10 digs against Henderson State.
Southern Arkansas nominees were Landry Rogers, OH; Sakura Thomas, DS; Morgan Schuster, S.