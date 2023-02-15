Southern Arkansas dropped its second consecutive game on Monday night as Arkansas-Monticello topped the Muleriders 69-64 in front of over 700 fans inside Magnolia High School's Panther Arena.
SAU moves to 17-7 overall and 13-5 in Great American Conference action.
The first half featured four ties and four lead changes with the Weevils out front for nearly 13 minutes of action. That lead came as a result of UAM shooting it slightly better than the Muleriders in the opening half with SAU marred by an 18% shooting clip from three-point range that saw only three of its 16 attempts find the bottom of the net.
SAU engineered a 9-0 run down through the under-8 media timeout which helped erase a 16-9 deficit and was highlighted by a pair of Carel Ray Jr. three-point makes. With 2:32 to play before the break, LaTreavin Black broke a 23-all tie in style with a dunk that was topped by a Weevil three twenty seconds later. On the ensuing possession, SAU recorded four consecutive offensive rebounds but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Both teams remained scoreless for the final two minutes of the first half which allowed UAM to enter the intermission with a one-point advantage after outscoring SAU 26-25 in the first 20 minutes of action.
The Muleriders dominated the glass in the first 20 minutes finishing +9 overall and +8 on the offensive end after grabbing a dozen which included multiple possessions with at least three attempts from the floor for SAU.
UAM started 3-for-3 from three to open the second half, but missed their next four as SAU gained a 47-45 lead at the under-8 media. A three by Gregory Hammond Jr. allowed SAU to grab that two-point lead for the first time in over five minutes. In typical back-and-forth fashion, a UAM triple try gained the Weevils that pesky lead and it would extend to eight points with three baskets and an and one opportunity.
Jerry Carraway Jr. answered with four points of his own with two made free throws followed by a driving, acrobatic layup full of heavy contact. SAU cut the Boll Weevil lead to a single possession as Blake Rogers forced a turnover that led to a Black layup and just a one-possession deficit for Southern Arkansas.
The Weevils put the Muleriders away at the line by hitting 10-of-12 in the final 2:30 of play.
The contest featured ten lead changes and six tied scores and SAU outscored UAM in points off turnovers 14-5 and in fastbreak opportunities 15-4. Carraway led with 13 points and added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Ray followed with 11 points and six rebounds, while Blake and Rogers each scored ten points. Hammond led in rebounding with eight and five Muleriders recorded at least two assists.
Southern Arkansas prepares for nationally-ranked and GAC-leading Southern Nazarene on Thursday, February 16. Tip-off is scheduled inside Panther Arena at 7:30 p.m.