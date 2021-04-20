Postseason golf began on Monday for the Southern Arkansas women and after 36 holes of play from the Hot Springs Country Club's par-72, 5,949-yard course, the Muleriders are in eighth place at the Great American Conference Championship.
SAU got an impressive second round from sophomore Mackenzy Turner and consistent play from freshman Chelsea Chow and sophomore Klarissa Villanueva.
The SAU women shot 331 in round one and followed its first trip around the course with a six-stroke improvement to card a collective 325 and finish the two-round day at 656 (+80); 25 strokes up on Northwestern Oklahoma and just four strokes back of Southern Nazarene.
Turner's 159 (+15) has her tied for 21st entering Tuesday's final 18 holes. Through 18, the sophomore found herself nearly outside the field's top 40, but rebounded to shoot a 73 (+1) in round two. In that round, Turner started off with a bogey and consecutive birdies and then rattled off 11 pars before shooting +2 through the final four holes. She led the team with 20 made pars and added two birdies.
Chow shot an 81 and followed with an 82 to card a two-round total of 163 (+19). She birdied three times and led the team in par-5 scoring as she went even. Villanueva, who has been playing some of the best golf of her young career, led the team in par-3 scoring (+1) and in birdies (4) as she recorded a round one 83; a new career-low, and followed that with a second round score of 84.
Matching Villanueva's 167 (+23) was freshman Taylor Rich who shot 81-86 on Monday. Rich went +2 in par-5 scoring. Freshman Corynn McKinnie posted a 178 on Monday to round out the five-player scorecard for the Muleriders.
Southern Arkansas returns to the course on Tuesday for the final 18 holes of the season.