The Great American Conference announced the league’s second Volleyball Player of the Week awards of the 2021 season.
Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Markenzie Benoit claimed Offensive Player, Ouachita’s Lexie Castillow earned Defensive Player and Oklahoma Baptist’s Kylee Buell garnered Setter of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Markenzie Benoit, Southwestern Oklahoma State, MH, Sr., Bedford, Texas
Benoit paced the Bulldogs to a perfect 4-0 showing at the Pioneer Classic. She hit .513 in victories against Florida Tech, Southwest Baptist, UT Permian Basin and Texas Woman’s. Her best performance came against Texas Woman’s, when she totaled 14 kills, hit .632 and collected 16.5 points. She averaged 3.20 kills per set and 3.70 points per set at the tournament.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Lexie Castillow, Ouachita, L, Sr., Greenwood
Castilow and the Tigers collected three wins at the Pioneer Classic. She amassed 124 digs for the week and averaged 5.64 per set. She recorded four 20-dig performances, highlighted by 39 in a five-set contest against UT Permian Basin. She registered a double-double, 26 digs and 10 assists, in a win against Southwest Baptist.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Kaylee Buell, Oklahoma Baptist, Sr., Ponder, Texas
Buell led the No. 12 Bison to three wins at the Dakota’s Patriot Classic. Oklahoma Baptist handled St. Edward’s, Ferris State and West Alabama all in three-set sweeps. She averaged a GAC-leading 10.11 assists per set. She recorded a pair of double-doubles. Oklahoma Baptist hit .314 in the three matches.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Abby Bermudez, MH; Bailey Kirk, DS; and Morgan Schuster, S.