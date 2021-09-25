Behind true freshman Catherine Benavidez's second-place finish of 19:31.7, Southern Arkansas stacked five additional runners in the top ten of the 43-runner women’s field to total 21 points at the Lois Davis Invitational at SAU.
Southern Arkansas claimed the LDI team title for the sixth time in program history.
Southern Arkansas broke the previous meet record for margin of victory which was set during January's race with Arkansas Tech's 32-point win. The Muleriders defeated the second-place team of Arkansas-Rich Mountain by 55 points.
In just her second career meet, Benavidez paced the Mulerider Women behind a personal-best 5K time. True freshman Logan Warren followed with a third-place finish at 19:49.6, while sophomore Dakota Cassidy (19:52.0) and senior Carley Hale (20:18.1) placed fourth and fifth, respectively. Cassidy bettered her personal-best 5K time for the second consecutive weekend.
Bronwyn Buchanan crossed the tape in seventh place with a time of 20:37.7 and freshman Alyzah McGlasson placed eighth with a result of personal-best time of 20:53.5.
Southern Arkansas saw two more runners log top 20 finishes as true freshman Victoria Cheney placed 16th at 22:00.6, while senior Alyssa Dohm recorded a time of 22:19.8 to finish in 18th place.
Senior Cecilia Quesada finished 22nd at 22:54.7 and senior Alyssa Solis rounded out the representation for the Mulerider Women on Friday by placing 25th with a time of 23:16.5.
Mercy Chebii of Jackson State finished first in 19:15.5
The Southern Arkansas Women turn their attention to the Watson Invitational hosted by Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, on Saturday, October 9.