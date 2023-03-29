The Great American Conference announced the Softball award winners for the eighth week of the 2023 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Sammie Greene claimed Player of the Week and Harding’s Riley Price earned Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sammie Greene, Oklahoma Baptist, CF, So., Clovis, California
Greene hit .444 to lead the Bison to a series victory against No. 17 Southern Arkansas. In the 5-0 game one victory, she homered and stole a base. She followed up with a three-run home run in game two of the series. She scored three runs and added her second stolen base of the weekend.
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Riley Price, Harding, RHP, So., Edgewood, Texas
Price notched a pair of complete-game shutouts as she improved to 11-3 on the season. She spun a two-hit shutout against Delta State on Wednesday. She struck out five in the 6-0 win. Against Northwestern Oklahoma State, she limited the Rangers to five hits in a 6-0 victory. In a total of three appearances in the circle, she registered a 12-1 strikeout-walk ratio.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Haley Nillen, DP/C; and Morgan McAlexander, RHP.