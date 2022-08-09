Molly Carter has been hired as assistant softball coach for the 2022-23 season at Southern Arkansas University.
Head coach Jason Anderson said Carter brings a plethora of knowledge and experience to the program. She replaces former assistant and Mulerider All-American Brooke Goad, who resigned in July to pursue other opportunities.
"I am very excited to add Molly to our coaching staff," said Anderson. "Molly is a proven winner as both a player and a coach and brings a wealth of knowledge to our program. She can help our team in so many ways as a result of her versatile playing career that placed her as one of the top players in the country during her time as a student-athlete. I know she will be a great asset for our players and will help us continue to compete at a very high level."
Carter comes to Magnolia from MSU Denver where she assisted the Roadrunners pitching staff this past spring. Metro State won 38 games and reached the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Championship.
Prior to heading out west, Carter spent two seasons as an assistant at Columbia College (MO) which followed an outstanding four-year playing career for the Cougars. She led Columbia to two NAIA World Series appearances, where the Cougars finished as runner-up in 2018 after earning a fourth-place finish in 2017.
A three-time NAIA All-American and a two-time American Midwest Conference Player of the Year, as well as the 2016 AMC Freshman of the Year, Carter's collegiate numbers were gaudy. In 195 career games, the infielder and pitcher hit .435 with 45 home runs and 241 RBI. In 2017, she led NAIA in RBI with 87. In the circle she was just as dominant as she totaled 180.2 innings with a 1.94 ERA behind 35 appearances and a 21-6 record overall.
Carter received her undergraduate degree in sports management, marketing, and business administration from Columbia College in the spring of 2019 and two years later she earned a master of art degree in teaching.