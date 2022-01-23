Four Southern Arkansas women scored in double figures with senior Ariana Guinn delivering a team-high 15 points, but the Muleriders were topped 79-72 by Southern Nazarene on Saturday in Magnolia.
The Muleriders (9-9, 4-8 GAC) were outscored by eight points in the opening quarter and were never able to fully get back into the game as seven points is the closest SAU came to the Crimson Storm's advantage. After trailing by 11 points at the intermission, Southern Arkansas outscored SNU 42-38 in the second half as they produced 18 of their 23 points off turnovers and scored 24 of their 26 transition points over the final 20 minutes of play.
SAU shot just under 33% from the floor sinking 24 of its 73 attempts; seven more shots than SNU. The Muleriders put together an impressive effort at the stripe with an 80% success rate (20-of-25); the third-best such effort this season when knocking down at least 20 attempts.
Senior forward Kisi Young scored 14 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Junior guard Diamond Morris added 13 points with five rebounds and junior guard Mychala Linzy rounded out double figure scorers with ten points.
Southern Arkansas returns to action on Thursday night in Weatherford, OK against nationally-ranked Southwestern Oklahoma.