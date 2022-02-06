Northeastern Oklahoma State beat Southern Arkansas 7-5 in SAU’s baseball season opener Saturday at the Dugan Invitational in Hot Springs.
No. 11 Southern Arkansas engineered a rally in the eighth inning down 6-1 as junior Ty Manning lifted a pitch for a three-run blast and junior Conner Allen followed by hammering a solo shot, but it was not enough.
Manning led the offense with a three-hit effort that included a double and the aforementioned home run. Freshman transfer Jakob Machuca also recorded three hits and scored twice. Allen recorded the seventh and final hit for the Muleriders in the opener.
Jacob Womack went five innings as the opening day starter allowing four hits with three walks and two earned runs, while fanning seven. Sophomore Jonny Vesevick faced nine batters in 2.2 innings of work and sophomore Santos Sosa recorded the final four outs.
A solo home run in the first and a run-scoring double in the third pushed the MIAA's Riverhawks out to a 2-0 lead through three innings of play. SAU wouldn't get on the board until the sixth inning as Machuca scored on a balk to close the deficit to a single run at 2-1. NSU plated two runs on a single in the top of the seventh and added two more runs on a base hit in the eighth before the Muleriders responded with four in the home half of the eighth.
NSU pushed across its final run on a passed ball in the ninth and the Muleriders went down in order in the final at bat.
Sophomore Chris Sutton walked twice from the leadoff spot in the loss and freshman transfer Brandon Nicoll drew three walks in his Mulerider debut. SAU stranded eight base runners on Saturday including five in scoring position.
The Muleriders prepare for a Sunday afternoon tilt with Missouri Western. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.