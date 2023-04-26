Henderson State won its third-consecutive Great American Conference Women’s Golf Championship title as the Reddies completed a wire-to-wire victory on Tuesday at Hot Springs Country Club.
The No. 4 Reddies finished 50 shots clear of Harding. Individually, Reddie freshman Lily Nelson took home the medalist honor by a record margin.
CLICK HERE to see complete results.
With a final-round even par 72, Nelson, the league’s Freshman of the Year, finished the tournament at 6-under 210, 17 shots clear of the field. Her 17-shot victory broke the tournament record for winning margin, set previously by Arkansas Tech’s Peerada Piddon, who won in 2018 by nine shots. She also broke Piddon’s tournament scoring record. Her 54-hole total bettered Piddon’s mark by three shots.
All five Reddies finished inside the top six. Gracen Blount, the GAC Player of the Year, posted her best round of the week, an even par 72, culminated by a birdie on the final hole. Daphney Tilton tied for third; Allie Bianchi added a 2-over 74 to take fifth. Jinna Boonbumroongsuk tied for sixth.
Harding moved up one position to take second, its best team showing since winning in 2013. Brenda Sanchez finished as the low Lady Bison after tying for sixth. Pilar Martinez tied for 10th.
Southwestern Oklahoma State dropped back one position to third. Megan Brown registered her third-straight top-10 at the GAC Championships as she took ninth.
Oklahoma Baptist’ Hayden Meiser secured the final All-Tournament spot after a 2-over 74 placed her in a tie for third with Tilton. The Bison finished fourth.
Arkansas Tech finished in fifth, followed by a tie between Southern Arkansas and Southern Nazarene. Northwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the team standings. Tech’s Ellen Spigner moved inside the top 10 with a 1-over 73. The Crimson Storm’s Kendall Kerr and UAM’s Gabriela Maldonado tied for 10th.
SAU’s top finisher was Aurea Carlisle with scores of 74-82-80/236+20. She finished 14th overall.
The Reddies earned the league’s automatic bid to the 2023 Central Region Championships. Harding, Arkansas Tech and Oklahoma Baptist appeared in the most recent regional rankings and aim to procure at-large spots. The NCAA will announce selections on Monday.