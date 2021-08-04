The Great American Conference announced the preseason football coaches’ poll on Tuesday afternoon.
For the seventh time since joining the conference in 2011, the Southern Arkansas football program has been penciled inside the top five as the 2021 Muleriders enter the campaign as preseason No. 5 after totaling 74 points to round out an Arkansas-heavy first five.
The Muleriders edged East Central for fifth place and finished a dozen points back of Oklahoma Baptist which entered as the highest ranked team out of the Sooner State. As has been the case since the 2013 season, programs from the Natural State occupy the top three spots with Henderson State, Harding and Ouachita all claiming 100+ points and at least one first place vote with the latter sitting atop the rankings after receiving seven of the dozen first-place votes.
Southern Arkansas awaits its return to the gridiron as the Muleriders last competed on December 7, 2019 against Eastern New Mexico in the Heritage Bowl; a span of 635 days that will come to a much welcomed end on September 2 when the Muleriders open the season on the road at GAC No. 9 Northwestern Oklahoma State.
First-year head coach Mike McCarty welcomes his team back to Magnolia on Saturday. Fans can get an early look at the '21 squad as a "Midnight Madness,” scheduled for 12:01 a.m. Sunday, August 8, will officially open fall camp and serve as the kickoff to the 2021 season.
Five All-Great American Conference selections from the 2019 campaign return to headline McCarty's first roster. Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) All-Super Region 3 Second Team place kicker Austin Wilkerson along with fellow 2019 All-GAC First Team safety Brock Floyd are back as well as 2019 starting quarterback Hayden Mallory, All-GAC Honorable Mention offensive linemen Steven Taylor and Austin Patricia and All-GAC Honorable Mention utility player OB Jones.
The 2021 team will also include the 39 newest Muleriders who were inked back on February 4 as part of National Signing Day which saw McCarty and his staff nab 23 defenders, 15 offensive players and a long snapper.
