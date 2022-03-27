Southern Arkansas men's tennis wrapped up a grueling five matches in five days tour of Alabama and Georgia with consecutive wins over Georgia College (4-0) on Wednesday and Auburn-Montgomery (4-1) on Thursday.
The wins lift the No. 12 Muleriders out of the loss column and improve the squad's overall record to 12-3. SAU prepares for a match with Southwest Baptist on April 1 in Bolivar, Missouri.
In the win over Georgia College, SAU claimed the doubles points as Sofiane Bah and Stuart Rehfuss topped Sebastian Nunez and Enzo Sergi 6-4 at No. 1, while Marko Nikoliuk and Ole Valkyser handled Karol Malirz and Jorge Robinson 6-2.
It was a trio of straight-set match wins that pushed the Muleriders past the Bobcats. Nikoliuk beat Gabriel Cizek 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2, Valkyser moved past Masumi Komada 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 and Gabriel Breitenmoser won 6-3, 6-3 over Ben Grunert at No. 6.
Against Auburn-Montgomery, the Muleriders won the doubles point at No. 3 after Matthew Tennant and Valkyser broke a 1-1 tie with a 6-4 victory against AUM's Jonathan Judy-Hansen and Joao Guariente.
In singles action, Jans put SAU up 2-0 with a 6-3, 6-1 showing against Muhamad Bedwan at No. 1. Bah increased the lead to 3-1 with a 6-4, 6-3 decision against Judy-Hansen at No. 5 and the Muleriders claimed the victory with a 6-1, 7-6 (5) result from Nikoliuk over David Mulas at No. 3.