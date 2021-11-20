CLAREMORE, OK – In a game that saw 17 lead changes and 16 tie scores, the Southern Arkansas women's basketball team picked up their third win of the season Saturday in an 84-76 victory over Rogers State.
SAU head coach Adam Collins has now had two teams start the season 3-0, as his squad did in 2019-2020.
The Muleriders shot 39.2 % (29-74) from the field, and an impressive 87.0% 20-23 from the charity stripe. SAU finished with 38 rebounds to the Hillcats 37. The Muleriders bench played a big role in the victory as they combined for 41 of the 84 Muleriders points.
SAU had four players finish with double figures in scoring as they were led by Kisi Young, who was one rebound shy of a double-double as she finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Kenzie Ezekiel tallied 13 points off the bench for the Muleriders, while Jessica Jones chipped in 11 points – also off the bench. Ariana Guinn finished with 11 points and a team high seven assists.
The Hillcats turned the ball over 26 times, which includes 14 SAU steals, as Ezekiel, Diamond Morris, and Terra Cook all finished with three steals a piece.
RSU scored the first two points of the contest, but the lead changes added up quickly as SAU pulled ahead 7-2. The Muleriders found themselves down 15-11 midway through the first quarter but quickly tied the contest at 17, all on a three-point play by Lillie Moore. The Hillcats went on a 6-1 run to close the first quarter with 23-18 lead.
The second quarter saw SAU battle back and tie the game at 26 on a Jones three pointer, however RSU kept things close through the quarter as the two teams went to the locker room tied at 37-37.
SAU was able to pull out to a four-point lead twice in the third quarter at 43-39 and 45-41, but RSU continued to have an answer tying the game at 45. Despite finding themselves down by six points at 55-49 late in the third quarter (2:55), the Muleriders were able to battle back as they used an 8-3 run to close out the quarter trailing 58-57.
The fourth quarter saw the Mulerider offense explode for 27 points. SAU jumped to a 59-58 lead to start the fourth on a Jones layup (9:29). The two teams continued to play a tightly contested game as there would be two more ties at 64-64 (6:24) and 72-72 (2:12) which would be the last tie of the contest, as the Muleriders went on a 12-4 run in the final 1:56 seconds to pull out the victory.
The Muleriders will have one more game before the Thanksgiving holiday as they are set to take on the University of Texas at Tyler in Tyler at 2 p.m. Wednesday.