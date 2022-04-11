The Southern Arkansas softball team bounced back in a big way on Saturday afternoon, as they swept Harding University in two games to get the series win 2-1. The Muleriders took down the Bisons 5-3 in game one, followed by a 4-3 victory in the second game of the double-header. SAU moves to 25-13 (18-5 GAC) after the two wins.
Game 1
Southern Arkansas 5, Harding 3
CLICK HERE to read the box score.
The Bisons wasted no time getting the scoring started in game one, as the third batter of the game hit a two-run blast to put HU up 2-0. The Muleriders answered in the bottom of innings one and two, as Jaxynn Dyson singled up the middle in the first inning which scored Jade Miller who reached on a double. Mariah Hamilton was able to reach home to tie the game after she led the second inning off with a double. Tiare Lee singled to right center to drive in Hamilton to tie the game at 2-2.
The Muleriders pushed one more run across in the second inning to go up 3-2. Madison Miller led the inning off with a double to centerfield, and advanced to third on an Alese Casper sac bunt. Gracie King followed up Casper's sac bunt with a sac fly to centerfield to score M. Miller.
After leading the fourth inning off with an Alysaa Miller single, Lee collected two more RBI as the grad transfer hit a two-run shot to put SAU up 5-2. The Bisons would score one more run in the sixth on a sac fly, but it would not be enough as SAU was able to hold them off in the final frame.
Sydney Ward picked up her 11th win in the circle after tossing 5.0 innings. Ward allowed four hits and three runs as she went on to strikeout five batters. Baylie Thornhill picked up her first career save after coming on to pitch the final two frames. Thornhill allowed no hits, no walks and struck out one after facing six batters.
Game 2
Southern Arkansas 4, Harding 3
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
Game two saw both teams trade home runs to start the game in the first inning. HU hit a solo shot to go up 1-0, but the SAU home run was a three-run shot off of the bat of Dyson to go up 3-1. Lee was hit by a pitch to start the inning, followed by a J. Miller single to short to set up Dyson.
HU was able to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning as they got two runs back to make it 3-3. After a scoreless 5th inning, SAU was able to get the winning run in the bottom of the sixth as King doubled home Casper after she reached on a single up the middle.
Thornhill picked up her second win of the season after entering the game in the 5th inning with the score tied at 3-3. Thornhill only allowed two hits and struck out four in three innings of work. Kiana Pogroszewski got the start in the circle and pitched 4.0 innings. She struck out two batters and allowed three earned runs.
The Muleriders will have a busy upcoming week as they are set to play seven games. They will travel to Clinton, Mississippi, to start the week on Tuesday to take on Mississippi College in a double-header. The first pitch is set for 3:00 p.m.